Wellness, Pocket-Sized

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
Now, you can have an individualized guide to your health and wellness right at your fingertips. Introducing Cured — a new holistic app consisting of more than 70 modules, categorized around food, exercise and other longevity practices.

It’s ideal for busy travelers. You just set your goals and Cured does the rest, taking a “human” approach by suggesting personalized practices tailored to users’ individual needs. 

“The app is a wellness switchboard,” says certified holistic coach Asha Walker. It’s an interactive library that puts users in the driver’s seat of their wellness journeys,” 

To find out more, visit AshaWalkerWellness.com.

By Alex Darlington

