Explora III Completes Sea Trials

EXPLORA III has completed sea trials in the Mediterranean, marking another milestone in the expansion of the Explora Journeys fleet. The trials confirmed the ship’s technical and operational performance ahead of its summer debut.

EXPLORA III is the first LNG-powered ship in the fleet and can utilize renewable fuels, including bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, while incorporating energy-efficiency technologies.

With six ships in operation, under construction, or on order, Explora Journeys has reached the halfway point of its planned six-ship fleet expansion and continues to focus on long-term growth.

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“The completion of EXPLORA III’s sea trials marks another proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we continue to bring our long-term fleet vision to life,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “EXPLORA III represents the next phase in our growth and reflects our continued commitment to thoughtful innovation, exceptional guest experiences and a conscious approach to luxury ocean travel. As the first LNG-powered ship in our fleet, she also marks an important step in our transition towards lower-emission technologies, supporting our pathway to net zero greenhouse gas emissions for our maritime operations by 2050. This summer, Explora Journeys will have three ships sailing – a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our vision and the remarkable momentum behind the brand.”

Following sea trials, the ship returned to Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard near Genoa for final outfitting. EXPLORA III is scheduled for delivery ahead of its inaugural season, which begins with the Mediterranean Prelude Journey departing July 24, 2026. The ship will arrive in Barcelona for its naming ceremony on August 1, followed by a seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on August 3.

During its inaugural season, EXPLORA III will sail to destinations across Northern Europe, including Norway, Iceland and Greenland, before crossing the Atlantic to New England and Canada’s East Coast.