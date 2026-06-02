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Inside Royal Caribbean’s New America’s Got Talent Live Show

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

In this interview, we sit down with Alex Marchant, Director of Entertainment Creative Development & Strategy at Royal Caribbean International, to discuss the addition of America’s Got Talent Live on Stage aboard Legend of the Seas.

Alex shares insights into how the production is being adapted for the cruise experience, what guests can expect from the show, and Royal Caribbean’s approach to onboard entertainment.

If you’re interested in cruising, Royal Caribbean, or onboard entertainment, be sure to watch the full interview and subscribe for more cruise ship tours, interviews, and travel content.

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Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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