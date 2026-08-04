Cruise Tourism Explained by CLIA CEO…

What does the future of cruising really look like?

In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with CLIA President & CEO Charles “Bud” Darr to discuss the biggest issues shaping today’s cruise industry, from sustainability and destination management to overtourism, infrastructure investment, and the future of global travel.

Whether you’re a cruise enthusiast, travel advisor, or simply curious about where the industry is headed, this conversation offers valuable insight into how cruising continues to evolve and the collaborative efforts driving its future.