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Cruise Tourism Explained by CLIA CEO…

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

What does the future of cruising really look like?

In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with CLIA President & CEO Charles “Bud” Darr to discuss the biggest issues shaping today’s cruise industry, from sustainability and destination management to overtourism, infrastructure investment, and the future of global travel.

Whether you’re a cruise enthusiast, travel advisor, or simply curious about where the industry is headed, this conversation offers valuable insight into how cruising continues to evolve and the collaborative efforts driving its future.

Click below to watch the full interview!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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