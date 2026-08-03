Zac Brown Band Celebrates Fenway with Cruise Giveaway

Zac Brown Band marked its 15th consecutive sold-out performance at Boston’s Fenway Park by surprising every fan in attendance with a Margaritaville at Sea cruise vacation. The band also holds the venue’s records for the most consecutive sold-out shows and the most tickets sold.

The giveaway, valued at more than $40 million, was provided to more than 37,000 fans and is being billed as the largest audience giveaway in live entertainment history. Cruises can be redeemed on select Margaritaville at Sea sailings over the next year.

The band announced the surprise before performing “Same Boat,” telling the crowd, “Tonight we’re going to do something that even Jimmy would say is crazy. I’m buying every single person here a cruise for two people on the boat. This is the biggest giveaway in history ladies and gentlemen, right here tonight at Fenway Park!”

“We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

Tour Giveaway

The band’s 27-show Love & Fear U.S. Tour began in July and runs through November. Throughout the tour, presented by Margaritaville at Sea, Zac Brown Band is giving away four cruises at each show. Winners will receive a cruise aboard Beachcomber, the cruise line’s newest ship, which debuts in January 2027.

The August 2 Fenway Park performance, which was livestreamed on nugs.net and broadcast on SiriusXM’s Radio Margaritaville, is now available on demand.