Princess Cruises Marks 25 Years of Shore Power in Juneau

Princess Cruises is marking 25 years since becoming the first cruise line to connect a ship to Juneau’s hydroelectric shore power system.

Since 2001, the cruise line has partnered with the City and Borough of Juneau and Alaska Electric Light & Power (AEL&P) to connect ships to the local electrical grid, allowing them to shut down their engines while in port and reduce emissions. The initiative has since helped advance shore power adoption across the cruise industry, with 41 cruise ports worldwide now offering the technology.

“For 25 years, our partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau and Alaska Electric Light & Power has demonstrated what’s possible when industry, government and local communities work together toward a common goal,” said Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises. “Together, we’ve helped pioneer a technology that has transformed cruise operations around the world while delivering meaningful environmental and community benefits in Alaska. Protecting the destinations our guests love to explore has always been part of who we are, and we’re proud to continue building on that legacy. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to investing in innovations that support the future of cruising in the Great Land.”

Over the past 25 years, Princess Cruises has made 1,725 shore power connections, used more than 123.6 million kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power, and avoided more than 84,500 metric tons of emissions. The cruise line has also contributed more than $11.2 million in Community Partnership (COPA) credits benefiting the Juneau community and has been sailing to Alaska for nearly 60 years.

“We remain proud to be the port that pioneered shore power and of the ongoing public private partnership that made it happen,” said Beth Weldon, Mayor of the City and Borough of Juneau. “This is a great example of diverse parties coming together to do groundbreaking work and we look forward to future opportunities for collaboration to expand shore power in Juneau.”

Building the First Shore Power System

Building Juneau’s shore power system required collaboration between Princess Cruises, the City and Borough of Juneau, and Alaska Electric Light & Power. At the time, connecting large cruise ships to the city’s hydroelectric grid was an industry first.

Today, 41 ports around the world offer shore power. The partnership in Juneau has helped reduce emissions while ships are in port, improve local air quality, and demonstrate the long-term benefits of shore power technology.

“For 25 years, Princess Cruises has been an exceptional partner in making shore power a reality in Juneau,” said Alec Mesdag, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Electric Light & Power. “Connecting cruise ships to our small, isolated electric grid requires innovation, trust and close collaboration, and Princess has embraced that challenge from the very beginning. Together, we’ve reduced emissions, improved air quality, benefited our community and helped establish Juneau as a global leader in shore power.”

Looking Ahead

Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for nearly 60 years and continues to connect its ships to Juneau’s shore power system whenever available, using locally generated hydroelectric power while in port.

The cruise line also continues to invest in technologies and operational practices aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions across its fleet.

Learn more by visiting the Princess Cruises website.