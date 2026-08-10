Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2028-2029 European Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its 2028 and 2029 deployment, with an expanded Europe season and itineraries across all seven continents. The lineup includes new ports, longer seasons in select destinations, and four Edge Series ships sailing in Europe for the first time, including an updated Celebrity Beyond. Itineraries will also span Alaska, Asia, Australia, New England, and South America.

“We’re delighted to give our guests more ways than ever to experience the world’s most extraordinary destinations in 2028 and 2029,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “From the breathtaking fjords of Norway to the untouched beauty of Antarctica, these itineraries offer endless opportunities to explore, pairing immersive destinations with the elevated hospitality and unforgettable moments that define The Celebrity Way.”

Europe

Four Edge Series ships will sail in Europe: Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Beyond will return to Europe for the first time since 2023, offering seven- to 14-night sailings from Southampton to Norway, Iceland, and Scandinavia. The ship will also feature Bora, a Mediterranean restaurant, the Celebrity Pool Club, Orange Peel Bar & Grille, and Tacos del Sol.

Celebrity Beyond will offer 14-night itineraries combining Iceland and Norway, with stops including Reykjavik, Isafjordur, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur, Geiranger, Alesund, Flam, Nordfjordeid, and Bergen. Celebrity Summit will also offer roundtrip sailings from Reykjavik.

On Celebrity Apex, 12-night Scandinavia itineraries will visit Oslo, Skagen, Stockholm, Tallinn, Helsinki, and Copenhagen. New 12-night British Isles sailings will include stops in Scotland, Ireland, and England, including Celebrity Cruises’ first visit to Galway, Ireland.

In the Mediterranean, Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Eclipse will offer seven- to 11-night sailings to Italy, France, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Greece, and Türkiye. Celebrity Constellation will offer 10- and 11-night sailings to Italy and Croatia, including the line’s first visit to Bari since 2014.

Celebrity Infinity will offer year-round European sailings, including the line’s first Egypt sailings since 2023, with overnight visits to Alexandria. Additional itineraries from Athens will visit Santorini, Kavala, Rhodes, Mykonos, and Ephesus, while winter sailings from Barcelona will visit the Canary Islands, Portugal, and Morocco.

Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand

Three Celebrity ships will sail in Alaska in 2028. Celebrity Edge will return for its fifth season, while Celebrity Equinox will offer seven-night open-jaw sailings between Vancouver and Seward for the first time. Celebrity Millennium will operate roundtrip sailings from Vancouver.

Celebrity Equinox will also offer Cruisetours combining its Alaska sailings with land stays in Anchorage, Talkeetna, and Denali.

In Hawaii, Celebrity Equinox will offer new roundtrip sailings from Los Angeles.

Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice will return to Australia and New Zealand, with 23 sailings from Sydney and Auckland ranging from four to 14 nights. Celebrity Solstice will also sail to South Pacific destinations including Tauranga, Lifou, and Mystery Island.

Japan and Southeast Asia

Celebrity Solstice will operate its first full Japan season from April through October 2028 following its renewal. The ship will visit Tokyo, Kyoto, Aomori, and Okinawa, with overnight stays in Kyoto and Aomori. Celebrity Millennium will offer spring and fall Japan sailings featuring cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons.

Together, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium will make 17 visits to Okinawa.

During winter, both ships will sail in Southeast Asia, visiting Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. Overnight stays will include Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand; Benoa, Bali; Hanoi, Vietnam; Hong Kong; and Penang, Malaysia.

Celebrity Millennium will also offer an overnight stay in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve, allowing guests to ring in 2029 in the city.

South America and Antarctica

Celebrity Equinox will offer 12- to 16-night itineraries across five South American countries, including Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay, with visits to the Chilean Fjords, Iguazu Falls, Patagonia, and Antarctica.

The itineraries include overnight stays in Valparaiso, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, as well as opportunities to visit penguin colonies, go whale watching, and explore Tierra del Fuego National Park and Cape Horn.

A 16-night holiday sailing will also visit Antarctica over the New Year’s period.

Bermuda, Canada and New England

Celebrity Summit will offer seven-night sailings from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, to Bermuda in May 2028, including two overnight stays.

In September and October 2028, 12-night sailings from Boston will visit Canada and New England, with an overnight stay in Quebec City.

On-Sale Dates

Summer 2028 Japan sailings are on sale now. Europe, Bermuda, Canada and New England sailings go on sale August 25, 2026, followed by Alaska, Hawaii and South America on September 1. Australia and Winter 2028/29 Asia sailings go on sale September 29, with Caribbean and 2029 Galapagos itineraries coming soon.

For more information and to book a sailing, visit Celebrity Cruises.