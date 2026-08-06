Oceania Cruises has launched Curated Conversations, a new onboard speaker series with guests from the worlds of technology, film, culture and the arts.

“Curated Conversations reflects the spirit of exploration that defines an Oceania Cruises voyage,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our guests are naturally curious travelers who value discovery as much as the destinations themselves. This program creates rare opportunities to engage with extraordinary individuals whose experiences and perspectives inspire new ways of thinking. Whether exploring the world ashore or exchanging ideas on board, our guests are continually seeking meaningful moments of connection, and Curated Conversations is designed to deliver exactly that.”

Debuting on select 2027 sailings, Curated Conversations will feature speakers including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak aboard Oceania Allura and actress and director Karen Allen aboard Oceania Vista.

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Curated Conversations will feature interview-style discussions hosted by the cruise director, followed by audience Q&A sessions.

Karen Allen, known for her roles in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Starman, and Scrooged, will appear aboard Oceania Vista on a sailing from Los Angeles to Papeete from November 11 to 28, 2027.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will appear aboard Oceania Allura on a round-trip sailing departing Miami from January 27 to February 5, 2027, where he will discuss his career in technology and education.

Oceania Cruises plans to expand Curated Conversations across the fleet with additional speakers. Appearances and programming are subject to change.