Transcend Cruises Launches Charter-Only River Cruise Ship

Transcend Cruises has officially launched MS Connect, the world’s first river cruise ship designed exclusively for charter sailings. The ship was named during a ceremony on August 3, 2026, in Dordrecht, Netherlands, before departing on its inaugural voyage to Zaandam.

The naming ceremony was attended by media, investors, and industry partners. Marja van Bijsterveldt, former Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science, served as the ship’s godmother. Dirk Heijkoop, Mayor of Hardinxveld-Giessendam, also attended, along with executives from Transcend Cruises, Den Breejen Shipyard, and Viken Group.

“With MS Connect, we are completely redefining river cruising for groups. Every detail of this ship has been purpose-built for meetings, incentives, conferences and exclusive events. Our goal was to create a flexible, premium and sustainable platform that meets the needs of today’s event organizers while delivering experiences that simply cannot be replicated on land,” said Gregg Marston, CEO of Transcend Cruises.

About MS Connect

MS Connect was designed exclusively for charter groups, meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

MS Connect measures 442 feet in length and accommodates up to 120 guests in 60 staterooms, which can be converted into 30 two-room suites for added flexibility. The ship also features five event spaces for conferences, meetings, workshops, and networking events, along with audiovisual technology, high-speed internet, and digital branding capabilities.

RELATED: Transcend Cruises: The River Ship Designed to Change Everything

MS Connect sails under the Swiss flag and was built by Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands. The interiors were designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden, while United Waterways manages the ship’s operations.

MS Connect also incorporates sustainability features, including electric last-mile maneuvering, battery systems that reduce generator use, and optimized fuel and water storage to help lower fuel consumption and emissions. The ship’s reduced draft also allows it to operate during periods of low water.

Onboard, dining can be customized for each charter, from fine dining to family-style service and regional menus. The ship also features a 240-square-meter wellness and fitness area.

Transcend Cruises plans to expand its fleet to four ships by 2028 with the addition of MS Evolve, MS Create, and MS Engage. Long-term, the company plans to operate up to 12 charter-only river cruise ships across Europe’s waterways.

The company has also appointed Mauro Tramacere as Europe CFO and Johannes Jungwirth as Director of Sales Europe.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Connect? Let us know in the comments!