Atlas Adventurer to Debut with Grand Odyssey Expedition

Atlas Ocean Voyages has introduced Extraordinary Expeditions, a collection of extended voyages aboard Atlas Adventurer, which is scheduled to debut in November 2028.

The collection includes four itineraries ranging from 40 to 128 nights across Asia and Africa. Guests booking an Extraordinary Expedition will also receive additional onboard benefits and amenities.

Extraordinary Expedition guests will receive benefits including up to a $4,500 air credit per guest, a complimentary one-night pre-expedition hotel stay, private arrival and departure transfers, complimentary laundry service, unlimited Wi-Fi, and an exclusive shoreside experience.

Guests sailing the 128-night Grand Odyssey Expedition will also receive three exclusive shoreside experiences during the voyage. Some of these events will also be available to guests sailing the 40-, 42-, and 45-night itineraries.

“Extraordinary Expeditions represent the next evolution of the immersive, year-round expedition experiences that define Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These journeys were created for travelers who believe that time is life’s greatest luxury and who seek deeper, more meaningful ways to experience the world. While every Atlas voyage is designed to inspire authentic discovery and cultural immersion, Extraordinary Expeditions elevate that experience even further through exclusive events, curated shoreside experiences, and unforgettable moments shared with fellow explorers. From the vibrant cultures of Asia to the breathtaking landscapes of Africa and beyond, these journeys embody our belief that travel has the power to transform lives—and that the journey itself can be every bit as extraordinary as the destinations we explore.”

Extraordinary Expeditions

The collection includes four voyages:

Grand Odyssey Expedition: November 30, 2028, from Kobe, Japan, to Cape Town, South Africa (128 nights)

Apex of the East Indies: December 23, 2028, from Bangkok, Thailand, to Singapore (40 nights)

East Africa & Asia Expedition: February 10, 2029, from Bali, Indonesia, to Mombasa, Kenya (42 nights)

Silk & Sands Passage: April 7, 2029, from Cape Town, South Africa, to Athens, Greece (45 nights)

The itineraries span destinations across Asia and Africa, with extended overnight stays and expedition experiences throughout each voyage.

Atlas Adventurer Debut

Atlas Adventurer will debut in November 2028 as the newest ship in the Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet. The vessel will feature all-suite accommodations, multiple dining venues, wellness facilities, and expedition programming.

In addition to the Extraordinary Expeditions collection, Atlas Adventurer will offer voyages ranging from eight to 128 nights across Asia and Africa between November 2028 and April 2029.

Bookings for the Extraordinary Expeditions collection are now open. Will you be sailing with Atlas Ocean Voyages? Let us know in the comments!