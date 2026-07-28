At the speakeasy, the cocktails are sweet, the lighting dim and the air hazy — as if the patrons really were lighting up in corner booths. Dancers and a magician wend their way among the scattered tables as newly arrived guests stumble in, staring wide-eyed at the scene as if they’ve actually been transported to the 1920s. The hostess slips their cellphones into cloth bags to maintain the illusion before escorting them to their assigned tables.

The magician with his styled moustache approaches our table. “Pick a card,” he says. “If I guess it, you’ll need to leave this establishment. If I don’t, you still need to go.” In keeping with the realism of this cruise ship lounge, he somehow knew which card we selected — and we knew that our hour was up and we had to return back to the future.

The “future” was Celebrity’s newest cruise ship, Celebrity Xcel, an Edge-class ship by layout but a whole new class by concept. Its creators took what worked on its sister ships — bold design, a wealth of dining venues, resort-style outdoor spaces — and took it up a notch with Beyoncé-level entertainment and culturally immersive programming to honor the ship’s destinations.

I was only on board for two days. But I saw enough to know I needed to come back for a week.

Not your typical cruise ship entertainment

I’m a Broadway girlie, which means I attend all the cruise ship shows I can and walk out of at least half of them. The shows on Celebrity Xcel had me glued to my seat. Heck, I think the woman next to me was crying, she was so moved by new stage show Chapters.

Celebrity committed to bringing the best entertainment to Xcel, employing luminaries such as Melanie Lewis-Yribar — a choreographer who has performed with and coached the likes of Beyoncé and Britney Spears — and Liam Lunniss, one of the creative producers of the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. One number in Chapters stars a silver-mirrored panther crafted by the same artists who built Beyoncé’s iconic horse.

The investment has paid off. Shows in the intimate The Club, such as 254 West and the Saddle Up Saloon dance party, are standing-room only. Mesmerizing choreography, amped-up pop numbers and simple but effective sets draw crowds and have the audience singing and dancing along. The secret-entrance speakeasy is a master class in setting a scene, transforming a themed bar into an immersive experience.

The only reason I slipped out halfway through one performance was to catch the second half of the show in The Bazaar, the back-of-ship multilevel multiuse space that is themed to one of four destinations each day. There, Carnival dancers in elaborate, colorful costumes brought Caribbean energy as they paraded through the audience. Later that evening, the top deck erupted with the Shine the Night party where we waved glow sticks and shimmied in our shiniest outfits.

Days don’t seem long enough for all the onboard fun. I missed the escape room and ran out of time to play retro-style arcade games in The Attic. I only caught the tail end of the nightly Grand Plaza show, where flair bartenders wow crowds with their juggling skills under the dancing lights of the giant LED chandelier.

At the Bazaar, every hour brings another pop-up show, craft activity, or food-and-beverage tasting themed to the day’s destination. I could have spent all day making body scrubs with Caribbean scents or stuffing empanadas, but then I wouldn’t have had time to relax in the indoor solarium pool or in the martini-glass-shaped hot tub.

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Bold design and resort vibes

Out in the daylight, the first thing that catches your eye about Celebrity Xcel is its design — starting with the bright orange elevating lounge on the exterior of the ship. From the giant silver monkey statue on the pool deck to the half-unicorn, half-ice cream creation atop the martini bar, this ship begs to be noticed. It’s even worth walking the hallways to ogle the eyebrow-raising, conversation-starting works of art.

Stark geometric patterns and black-and-white color schemes with pops of color are everywhere, from the thermal suite of the gorgeous spa to my infinite-veranda cabin. The atrium and the main pool deck rock a futuristic look, while the Rooftop Garden and Sunset Bar evoke chic resorts in the Mediterranean.

Every restaurant has a signature style, often with an eye-catching chandelier, and I felt compelled to try each one simply to immerse myself in the space. I remain desperate to reserve one of the circular pods at the Fine Cut steakhouse for my next date night.

The spaces aren’t so over-designed as to be unlivable. My cabin might have been furnished in elevated IKEA style, with a couch that seemed more stylish than comfy, but I appreciated the indoor terrace and sitting area, which extend the cabin’s interior space. When I wanted fresh air, I could close the folding glass-paneled doors and open the window with the push of a button for an on-demand balcony.

Every outdoor space, from the flamingo-pink spa terrace to the red-and-grey-striped Retreat sun deck, beckons guests with inviting seating areas and cozy nooks you could linger in all day. The question is, what fun do you give up if you commit to an afternoon in that lounge chair?

Dining around the world

Celebrity Xcel has 32 culinary venues, if you count included and specialty dining, restaurants reserved for guests in select stateroom categories, and bars and lounges. Even if you stick to no-fee restaurants, you can try four different main dining rooms, each with its own style and themed specials. The buffet is one of my favorites at sea (don’t miss the Indian food), and the Bazaar’s Spice is a fun little café for regional bites at breakfast and lunch in an airy setting.

If you’re going to splurge, make a reservation early for Daniel Boulud’s Le Voyage, which serves dishes inspired by a mix of French and global cuisines. I ordered the five-course tasting menu, with an alteration for dietary restrictions, and each course from the carrot tart to the Moroccan lamb shank was both beautifully presented and exquisitely delicious.

Xcel has also hopped onto the brunch trend with Bora, where you can enjoy Mediterranean favorites like shakshuka and feta-and-fig sourdough toast, washed down with refreshing cocktails. Dinner with sunset views and roving musicians is an equally acceptable choice. Choose Mosaic in the Bazaar for a meal that offers a Celebrity spin on regional cuisine; the menu changes with each new port of call.

A most Xcel-lent ship

Celebrity Xcel gets right what many big ships get wrong. Its shows are worth your time, its restaurants feel intimate rather than cavernous, and its design has flair without feeling tacky. Guests who choose standard balconies will get a livable space, and travelers on a larger budget can book gorgeous suites with access to exclusive dining and deck areas.

The Bazaar’s versatility is clever, so the space can transform to emulate its surroundings, whether the ship is sailing the Caribbean or the Mediterranean. I especially love that The Bazaar’s boutique exclusively sells locally made items, with all profits going to the artisans and vendors.

Celebrity Xcel both stands out from and fits into whichever destination it’s sailing. If you’re looking to indulge in resort-style relaxation by day and a note-perfect dinner and a mesmerizing show at night, you’ll fit in, too.

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