A First Look at Century Vision

A new era of Yangtze River cruising begins with the debut of Century Vision in 2026. As Century Cruises’ newest ship, it combines spacious accommodations, cultural programming, and journeys along China’s Yangtze River.

The ship features 236 cabins for up to 650 guests and offers one of the highest public space-to-guest ratios on the Yangtze River. Spacious lounges, panoramic viewing areas, and open public spaces overlook the river.

Most staterooms feature a private balcony overlooking the Yangtze River, including views of the Three Gorges, riverside villages, and historic temples.

Guests can enjoy Chinese and international cuisine in three restaurants with panoramic river views.

Onboard Experiences

Century Vision features a Digital Museum Zone, an interactive space where guests can explore China’s history, culture, and heritage.

Additional onboard amenities include a library with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Yangtze River and a photography studio where guests can organize and edit photos from their journey.

Onboard programming includes lectures, cooking demonstrations, traditional cultural performances, tai chi sessions, and introductory Mandarin lessons, all held in the ship’s theater.

Guests can also enjoy a fitness center, spa, and a 360-degree panoramic sun deck overlooking the Three Gorges. Contemporary interiors incorporate traditional Chinese design elements throughout.

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David Fredericks, President & General Manager, The Americas, Century Cruises, said, “Century Vision represents far more than the launch of a remarkable new ship. It reflects Century Cruises’ long-term commitment to redefining luxury river cruising through innovation, exceptional hospitality, and authentic cultural experiences. Today’s travelers are seeking journeys that inspire, educate, and create lasting memories, and Century Vision delivers that experience unlike any other on the Yangtze River.”

Itineraries and Family Travel

The ship operates Century Cruises’ four-day itinerary between Chongqing and Yichang in both directions. Along the way, guests can take part in Heritage Shore Excursions highlighting China’s history, culture, and traditions.

Families can also take advantage of dedicated accommodations with sleeping areas for children, allowing everyone to stay together in one cabin without reserving connecting staterooms. This family-friendly design is available across Century Cruises’ Yangtze River fleet.

Would you sail aboard Century Vision? Let us know in the comments!