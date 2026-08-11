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What Really Sets Explora III Apart?

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Today I’m releasing a conversation I’ve been excited to share: my sit-down with Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, on everything new aboard EXPLORA III. We talk through the design choices that make the ship feel less like a vessel and more like a residence at sea the reimagined suites, the expanded outdoor spaces, the little details that separate “luxury cruise” from “ocean living.” Anna doesn’t just talk brand strategy here; she gets into the why behind the ship, and it’s a rare, candid look at how Explora Journeys is trying to redefine the category.

If you care about where luxury experiences are headed or you’re just curious what no fixed itinerary actually looks like in practice this one’s worth your time. Full video is attached below. Learn more about Explora Journeys and EXPLORA III at explorajourneys.com.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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