Regent Seven Seas Partners with The Butter Book

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched the Floating Pastry Academy, a three-year training program developed in partnership with The Butter Book, an online pastry and baking education platform.

“Our guests trust Regent to deliver excellence in every moment of their journey, and this partnership extends that promise down to the smallest detail on their plate,” said Wesley D’Silva, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Long-term thinking such as this keeps us at the forefront of ultra-luxury travel. Behind every exceptional dining experience is a team of talented professionals whose passion and skill bring our culinary vision to life, and the Floating Pastry Academy is an investment in both their future and the guest experience they help create.”

The program combines digital instruction, practical evaluations, and mentorship to provide training for Regent’s culinary teams. The curriculum covers techniques including artisanal breadmaking, classical pâtisserie, chocolate artistry, and plated desserts.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to give our pastry chefs access to high-quality training and new techniques,” said Bernhard Klotz, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Long before a guest’s first bite of a pastry on board, the artistry behind it has already taken years to master. This partnership formalizes that craftsmanship into a structured pathway for the chefs who bring it to life and reflects our commitment to supporting their professional growth.”

The academy supports pastry offerings served throughout the fleet, from afternoon tea and desserts in Chartreuse to specialty treats at Coffee Connection. It will also support future dining concepts, including Azure, which will debut aboard Seven Seas Prestige.

“Luxury is built on consistency, dedication, knowledge and a passionate team. Investing in your culinary teams is one of the most invaluable things a hospitality company can do,” said Chef Sébastian Canonne, M.O.F., Founder of The Butter Book. “What excites me most about partnering with Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the opportunity to preserve its culinary heritage while giving their team access to world-class education and structured career advancement. This Academy will help elevate pastry excellence across the fleet without ever sacrificing technique, artistry or quality.”

The three-year program will be implemented across Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fleet.