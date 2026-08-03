Litter-Eating Sea-Bot

Two ardent environmentalists have transformed their passion for saving our Earth into a lucrative company that uses a floating “Roomba” to help clean our oceans.

Michael Arens and David Constantine formed Clean Earth Rotors to extract plastic bags, bottles, and other containers from the Port of Los Angeles. Their work is saving the lives of whales and other marine mammals. These animals mistake plastic bags for food and die of starvation when the trash obstructs their digestive tracts.

Over the course of a year, Clean Earth Rotors removed a whopping 7 ½ tons of trash from the waters around Huntington Beach.

By Alex Darlington

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