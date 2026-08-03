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Litter-Eating Sea-Bot

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Two ardent environmentalists have transformed their passion for saving our Earth into a lucrative company that uses a floating “Roomba” to help clean our oceans.

Michael Arens and David Constantine formed Clean Earth Rotors to extract plastic bags, bottles, and other containers from the Port of Los Angeles. Their work is saving the lives of whales and other marine mammals. These animals mistake plastic bags for food and die of starvation when the trash obstructs their digestive tracts. 

Over the course of a year, Clean Earth Rotors removed a whopping 7 ½ tons of trash from the waters around Huntington Beach.

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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