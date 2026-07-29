MSC Cruises Opens Summer 2028 Alaska Bookings

MSC Cruises has opened bookings for its Summer 2028 Alaska season. MSC Poesia will sail weekly seven night itineraries from Seattle through Sept. 18, 2028, visiting ports across Alaska.

“Alaska has quickly become one of our most popular destinations, and opening sales for a third season reflects the strong demand we’ve seen since launching there this year,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “Expanding our program for the 2028 summer season gives guests even more opportunities to explore this extraordinary region and plan their holiday in advance. Following her recent upgrade, MSC Poesia will offer guests the finest hospitality MSC Cruises is known for, with enhanced facilities and the newly introduced MSC Yacht Club.”

MSC Poesia Upgrades

Following a recent refurbishment, MSC Poesia now features the MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line’s ship-within-a-ship concept with 69 suites, 24-hour butler and concierge service, a private restaurant and lounge, and an exclusive sundeck with whirlpools, grill, and bar.

The ship also added two specialty restaurants, Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar.

Additional upgrades include the MSC Aurea Spa, an expanded MSC Gym Powered by Technogym, a Gentleman’s Barber, new fitness studios, and the Top 15 Exclusive Solarium for Aurea guests.

Summer 2028 Alaska Itineraries

Highlights of MSC Poesia‘s Summer 2028 Alaska itineraries include Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia.

Onboard experiences include live entertainment, international dining, family programming, the MSC Aurea Spa, and the MSC Yacht Club.

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MSC Poesia Cruise Director Matías Chimicz said some of the highlights of an Alaska sailing include viewing glaciers, spotting wildlife such as whales, orcas, bald eagles, bears, otters, and harbor seals, exploring remote communities, and cruising through the Inside Passage.

Guests can also enjoy evening production shows, live music, and Dirty Dancing: In Concert, a live to film concert experience featuring singers, dancers, and musicians.

Bookings for MSC Cruises’ Summer 2028 Alaska season are now open.

Will you be sailing to Alaska aboard MSC Poesia? Let us know in the comments!