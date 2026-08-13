MSC Cruises Sponsors TODAY Ocean Conservation in Alaska, Bahamas

The 3rd Hour of TODAY announced that it will travel to Alaska and the Bahamas to spotlight conservation efforts protecting marine environments in both destinations. The segments are sponsored by MSC Cruises.

Dylan Dreyer will travel to Ketchikan, Alaska, where she will explore marine conservation organization ORCA’s whale conservation initiatives, including research conducted aboard MSC Poesia to help prevent vessel strikes. The segment will air Thursday, August 13, with Dreyer reporting live from Ketchikan.

Following two previous segments, Al Roker will travel to Ocean Cay in the Bahamas to follow up on coral restoration efforts and the importance of protecting coral reef ecosystems. The segment will air in late November.

Travelers can use code TODAY10 for 10% off MSC Cruises sailings departing from U.S. ports through March 2027. The offer is available through September. 12.

You can watch the full segment here.