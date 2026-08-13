Oceania Cruises Highlights Longer Voyages Worldwide

Oceania Cruises is highlighting its longer voyages, giving guests more time to explore destinations around the world.

From Grand Voyages to 180-day Around the World journeys, Oceania Cruises offers itineraries that visit multiple countries, cultures, and landscapes in a single voyage. The line’s longer itineraries include more than 600 destinations worldwide, ranging from cultural capitals and UNESCO-listed landmarks to coastal destinations across Asia, the Mediterranean, and South America.

“For today’s luxury traveler, discovering somewhere new is about more than moving from one place to another,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Longer voyages give guests the time to experience destinations differently. They can linger a little longer, venture farther and appreciate the character of each place without feeling rushed. Combined with enriching experiences on board and carefully curated small-group excursions ashore, it is a wonderfully rewarding way to see the world. Every journey reflects our belief that the greatest luxury is having the time to truly enjoy it.”

Longer cruises allow guests to travel between continents without repeated flights, hotel changes, or other logistical arrangements while keeping the same accommodations throughout the voyage. Oceania Cruises’ adults-only environment includes days at sea, onboard enrichment programs, dining, and service offerings.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Introduces Curated Conversations

Oceania Aurelia, The Ultimate Explorer, will debut in late 2027 and sail extended itineraries, including the line’s 2028 and 2029 Around the World voyages. The ship will feature fewer than 250 suites and staterooms, along with expanded space and personalized service.

Highlighted Longer Voyages

2028 Around the World in 180 Days: 180-day voyage from Miami to New York, departing January 18, 2028, aboard Oceania Aurelia, visiting destinations across Mexico and Central America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

2029 Around the World in 180 Days: 180-day voyage from Los Angeles to New York, departing January 6, 2029, aboard Oceania Aurelia, visiting South America, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and Europe.

Epic Reefs to Icy Glaciers: 68-day voyage from Sydney to Vancouver, departing March 7, 2027, aboard Oceania Riviera, with stops across Australia, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Alaska.

Asia to Alaska Majesty: 39-day voyage from Singapore to Vancouver, departing April 5, 2027, aboard Oceania Riviera, visiting destinations in Asia, Japan, and Alaska.

Springing Into Summer: 66-day voyage from Trieste to London, departing April 17, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina, sailing through the Adriatic, Mediterranean, Spain, France, and Northern Europe.

Holiday Crossing: 31-day voyage from Athens to Miami, departing December 18, 2027, aboard Oceania Aurelia, visiting the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, and Caribbean.

For more information on Oceania Cruises’ extended itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact a travel advisor.

Will you be exploring these itineraries? Let us know in the comments!