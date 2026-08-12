Princess Cruises Returns to 2027 Rose Parade

Princess Cruises will return as an official participant in the 138th Rose Parade, presented by Honda, on January 1, 2027. Returning for the second consecutive year, Princess will unveil a floral float inspired by the 2027 Tournament of Roses theme, “Welcome.”

The Princess float will highlight destinations, cultures, and travel experiences from around the world.

“Every destination we visit is unique and every guest finds stories they share again and again. We’re honored to bring that same spirit of discovery and belonging to this year’s Rose Parade,” said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. “For 60 years, Princess’ global fleet has welcomed travelers to extraordinary places, creating lasting memories through meaningful journeys across the world’s most remarkable cultures and destinations.”

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Princess Cruises sails to 345 destinations across all seven continents. The 2027 Rose Parade float will feature four destinations:

Alaska: Glaciers, mountains, and wildlife

Japan: Cherry blossoms, temples, and traditional artistry

Australia: The Sydney Opera House, beaches, wildlife, and the Outback

Europe: Villages, coastlines, history, and culture

“The Rose Parade has always been about bringing people together through creativity, community and shared traditions,” said Terry Madigan, 2027 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President. “Princess Cruises embodies this year’s theme ‘Welcome’ – by bringing people together to celebrate shared experiences and the warmth of making everyone feel welcome. We’re delighted to have Princess Cruises back for a second consecutive year and look forward to sharing their inspiring message as part of our New Year’s Day celebration.”

The Princess Cruises float, designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, will measure approximately 55 feet long and 22 feet high. It will feature more than 320,000 flowers, seeds, bark, leaves, and other natural materials.

The Rose Parade attracts approximately 800,000 spectators along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, and more than 28 million U.S. television viewers, with additional viewers watching around the world.

Will you be watching the Rose Parade? Let us know in the comments!

*Read about last year’s Rose Parade here!*