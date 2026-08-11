AI to the Rescue

Zelim, a maritime technology company focused on enhancing safety at sea, has partnered with British Columbia Ferry Service (BC Ferries) to institute ZOE, a state-of-the-art detection system that uses AI to instantly spot man-overboard incidents.

Four of BC’s hybrid-electric ferries will be supplied with the equipment.

Until now, such incidents often went unwitnessed, but ZOE has vastly improved detection rates, increasing the likelihood of lives being saved.

“We look forward to working with Zelim to incorporate this innovative technology,” said BC Ferries Head of Fleet Renewal, Ed Hooper.

By Alex Darlington

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