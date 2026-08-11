FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

AI to the Rescue

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Zelim, a maritime technology company focused on enhancing safety at sea, has partnered with British Columbia Ferry Service (BC Ferries) to institute ZOE, a state-of-the-art detection system that uses AI to instantly spot man-overboard incidents.

Four of BC’s hybrid-electric ferries will be supplied with the equipment. 

Until now, such incidents often went unwitnessed, but ZOE has vastly improved detection rates, increasing the likelihood of lives being saved.

“We look forward to working with Zelim to incorporate this innovative technology,” said BC Ferries Head of Fleet Renewal, Ed Hooper.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this,  subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine..

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Logo

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Meet the Man Steering the Port of Miami

MSC Cruises Sponsors TODAY Ocean Conservation in Alaska,...

Oceania Cruises Highlights Longer Voyages Worldwide

Princess Cruises Returns to 2027 Rose Parade

Sunshine is Healthy

Princess Cruises Opens 2028 Alaska Season with 185...

What Really Sets Explora III Apart?

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2028-2029 European Itineraries

Oceania Cruises Introduces Curated Conversations

Sea Cloud Cruises Offers Complimentary Suite Upgrades

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.