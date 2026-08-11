Princess Cruises Opens 2028 Alaska Season with 185 Sailings

Princess Cruises has opened sales for its 2028 Alaska season, featuring 185 departures across 14 itineraries aboard eight ships. The season will include cruises aboard Star Princess, as well as Cruisetours and stays at five Princess Wilderness Lodges: Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, and Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge.

“Alaska is one of the world’s most awe-inspiring destinations, and Princess has spent nearly 60 years helping guests experience it in a way few others can,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “Our 2028 season brings together glacier-filled voyages, unforgettable wildlife and cultural experiences, Princess Wilderness Lodges and Rail, along with seamless cruisetours that take guests deeper into the Great Land – creating a complete Alaska vacation.”

Alaska Season Highlights

The 2028 Alaska season will feature:

185 departures across 14 itineraries

Four- to 16-day sailings.

Eight ships: Star Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Royal Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Island Princess, and Ruby Princess.

Departures from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Visits to 16 destinations, including Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway.

Scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

86 visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

More Ashore late-evening calls in select ports.

Voyage of the Glaciers

Princess Cruises’ Voyage of the Glaciers itineraries sail between Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, British Columbia. These one-way voyages visit Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway, with many itineraries including two glacier-viewing experiences and the option to add a land-based Cruisetour.

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Roundtrip Inside Passage

Roundtrip Inside Passage sailings depart from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, offering visits to Alaska’s glaciers, wildlife, and coastal communities.

Alaska Cruisetours

Princess Cruises’ Cruisetours combine a cruise with multiple nights on land, including visits to Alaska’s interior, national parks, and Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Cruisetour Highlights

Highlights include:

Visits to Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park on most itineraries.

Stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges near Denali, Kenai Fjords, and Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks.

Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service between Whittier and the Denali area aboard glass-domed railcars with open-air viewing platforms.

Three Cruisetour collections: Denali Essentials, Denali Explorer, and Denali Escorted.

Select itineraries visiting up to four national parks.

Princess Wilderness Lodges include Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, and Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge. The Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge also provides access to activities including salmon fishing, rafting, visits to Seward and Exit Glacier, and wildlife cruises in Kenai Fjords National Park.

North to Alaska

Princess Cruises’ North to Alaska program includes onboard culinary experiences, cultural presentations, destination-focused entertainment, and educational programming.

Activities include Puppies in the Piazza, Cook My Catch, Tales from the Deadliest Catch, Native Alaska cultural presentations, the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger program, and educational experiences at Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Shore excursions include whale watching in Juneau, the White Pass Railway in Skagway, lumberjack experiences in Ketchikan, helicopter glacier landings near Denali, and wildlife cruises through Kenai Fjords National Park.

The 2028 Alaska season is now on sale. For more information or to book, click here.