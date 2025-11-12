Princess Cruises to Take Part in the 2026 Rose Parade

Princess Cruises will start the new year with a float of its newest ship, Star Princess, in the 2026 Rose Parade on January 1 in Pasadena, California. Inspired by Alaska’s Inside Passage, the float highlights the ship’s upcoming 2026 Alaska season and features glaciers, bald eagles, humpback whales, and bears catching salmon, all created from thousands of flowers, seeds, bark, and other natural materials.

“We’re excited to welcome the new year by sharing the beauty of Alaska with everyone watching the Rose Parade,” said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. “The float celebrates Alaska and highlights Star Princess, our newest ship.”

More about the Rose Parade

This year’s Rose Parade theme, “The Magic in Teamwork,” reflects the crew and Alaskan communities who support Princess’ Alaska sailings.

Viewers may also hear a musical nod to “The Love Boat,” the classic TV show that often featured Princess ships.

The float highlights key spaces on Star Princess, the second Sphere-Class ship in the fleet.

The Rose Parade attracts about 800,000 spectators along its 5.5-mile route and more than 28 million U.S. TV viewers.

“It is an honor to welcome Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line, back to the Rose Parade,” said Mark Leavens, President of the 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses. “The parade celebrates community, creativity, and hope. Princess Cruises reflects those values by connecting guests to memorable destinations.”

More about the float

The Princess Cruises float, designed by Artistic Entertainment Services, is about 55 feet long and 21 feet high and decorated with more than 300,000 flowers and natural materials. It features moving Alaskan wildlife, including whales, eagles, sea otters, bears, and a moose, all built into the landscape.

