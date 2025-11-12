FeaturedVideos

Aboard the New Star Princess with La Lido Loca’s Tony | Cruise Chat & First Impressions

by Bill Panoff
Join me aboard Princess Cruises’ new ship, Star Princess, for a conversation with Tony from La Lido Loca, one of the most recognized voices in the cruise community.

From the decks of Princess Cays, we discuss how the Star Princess represents a bold new chapter for Princess Cruises, the brand’s exciting celebrity partnerships including Dario the Butcher and Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila, and how cruising has become more than travel—it’s a lifestyle and a community.

We also talk about Tony’s passion for cruising, his growing channel, and the connections that make life at sea so special, including how some of the best cruise friendships start over a slice at Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

If you enjoy honest conversations about travel, cruising, and the people shaping the industry, you won’t want to miss this one.

Click below to watch!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

