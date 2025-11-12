Join me aboard Princess Cruises’ new ship, Star Princess, for a conversation with Tony from La Lido Loca, one of the most recognized voices in the cruise community.

From the decks of Princess Cays, we discuss how the Star Princess represents a bold new chapter for Princess Cruises, the brand’s exciting celebrity partnerships including Dario the Butcher and Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila, and how cruising has become more than travel—it’s a lifestyle and a community.

We also talk about Tony’s passion for cruising, his growing channel, and the connections that make life at sea so special, including how some of the best cruise friendships start over a slice at Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

If you enjoy honest conversations about travel, cruising, and the people shaping the industry, you won’t want to miss this one.