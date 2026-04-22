Regent Seven Seas Unveils 2028–2029 Journeys

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its 2028–2029 Legendary Journeys Collection. The collection includes three Grand Voyages ranging from 61 to 101 nights, designed for travelers looking for longer, more immersive trips.

Spanning multiple continents, from Europe to Asia to Australia, the collection highlights the range of Regent’s itineraries. Destinations include Amsterdam, Lisbon, Athens, Bali, and Sydney, with hundreds of included shore excursions in every port. Guests can sail aboard Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Explorer, or Seven Seas Splendor.

“Today’s luxury travelers view time as the ultimate indulgence, offering not only the freedom to explore more deeply, but the space to truly switch off and reset,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The 2028–2029 Legendary Journeys Collection is designed with this in mind. Longer stays and fewer time pressures allow for a deeper connection to each destination, alongside the service and inclusions that define the Regent experience.”

Each 2028–2029 Grand Voyage includes a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay with dinner, a shoreside event, and door-to-door luggage service.

On board, everything is included. Guests have unlimited shore excursions in every port, access to specialty restaurants and outdoor dining, and premium drinks, including wine and spirits. Suites include a minibar stocked to preference.

Additional perks include unlimited valet laundry, phone time per suite, three shoreside events, and a commemorative gift.

The collection opens for bookings on April 29, 2026, with pre-registration available from April 22.

The three itineraries span four continents, with 14 overnight stays across Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Europe.

Grand Pathways of Europe is a 101-night sailing aboard Seven Seas Mariner, departing Barcelona for Amsterdam on May 30, 2028. The itinerary includes stops like Valencia and Bordeaux, along with the British Isles, Iceland, Greenland, Scandinavia, and the Baltics, plus a Kiel Canal transit and an overnight in Copenhagen.

Grand Hemispheres Journey is a 101-night voyage aboard Seven Seas Explorer, sailing from Athens to Auckland on October 21, 2028. The route includes East Africa, the Arabian Sea, an overnight in Mumbai, Southeast Asia, Bali, Australia, and the South Pacific.

Grand Silk Seas Passage is a 61-night sailing aboard Seven Seas Splendor, departing Tokyo for Hong Kong on November 4, 2028. The itinerary covers Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with overnights in Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Bali, and Hong Kong.

For more information or to book, visit RSSC.com/legendary-journeys or contact a travel advisor.