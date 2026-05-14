Jamaica Vacations Partners With IShowSpeed in Jamaica

IShowSpeed has partnered with Jamaica Vacations Limited through its cruise marketing brand Jamaica Cruising during the influencer’s Caribbean tour stop in Jamaica.

Watkins, an American Ghanaian content creator with a large global following, is expected to travel across the island, sharing Jamaica’s culture, attractions, and experiences with his audience.

As part of the partnership, Jamaica Cruising arranged transportation through Jamark Transportation, along with welcome gifts, local meals, and curated experiences for Watkins and his team during their visit.

Joy Roberts, executive director of Jamaica Vacations Limited, said: “In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, with sections of the accommodation sector impacted and recovery efforts still underway, it is critical that we continue to keep Jamaica visible and top of mind globally. Cruise tourism remains a key driver in sustaining visitor arrivals at this time, and partnerships like this allow us to amplify Jamaica’s appeal in a meaningful and immediate way. Entertainment tourism and influencer marketing are powerful tools in ensuring that our tourism product remains active, relevant, and accessible as we rebuild. We are pleased to support this visit and look forward to the global exposure it will generate for Jamaica.”

The visit is part of Jamaica Vacations Limited’s ongoing efforts to promote the destination through partnerships that reach global audiences and position Jamaica as a cruise destination.

Watkins’ content is expected to highlight experiences across the island, giving followers a closer look at Jamaica’s culture, attractions, and local experiences.