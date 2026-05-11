Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, marked a new chapter in its partnership with the Explora Journeys Swiss SailGP Team at the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, where the team competed for the first time under full Explora Journeys branding.

The event also introduced the team’s new visual identity, including a fully branded F50 catamaran and updated crew uniforms.

“The unveiling of our new visual identity in Bermuda is a proud moment in our journey with the Swiss SailGP Team,”said Anna Nash. “This new look is a powerful expression of our shared values, combining the technical mastery of elite racing with the purposeful luxury of Explora Journeys. Even in the heat of competition, our shared commitment to excellence remains performance-led and Swiss-born. We are building a consistent profile at the nexus of luxury and sport, united by our values on the water.”

Led by Swiss driver Sébastien Schneiter, the Swiss team delivered a strong performance as it continues to move up the SailGP standings. One of the youngest teams in the league, the team has also reached speeds of more than 100 km/h.

Bermuda also holds special significance for the team as the location of its first SailGP race three years ago, making this return an important moment in its partnership with Explora Journeys.

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“Seeing the boat out there in full Explora Journeys colours for the first time was a really special moment for all of us,”said Sébastien Schneiter. “It has brought a new energy to the team; you feel the pride, but also the responsibility. We’re excited about what we’re building together with our Title Partner Explora Journeys, and at the same time we’re staying very focused on the process, on improving every race and pushing our boundaries.”

As title partner, Explora Journeys continues to expand its global presence through SailGP. The partnership now moves on to upcoming races in New York, Halifax, Portsmouth, Sassnitz, Valencia, and Saint-Tropez, ahead of the first Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix in Geneva in September 2026.