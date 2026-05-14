Regent Seven Seas Partners With Flou for Luxury Sleep Experience

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has partnered with Flou to introduce new sleep systems aboard Seven Seas Prestige, launching in December 2026.

As part of the partnership, Flou’s Leonardo Sleep Systems will be featured in the ship’s top suite categories, including a custom design created exclusively for the Skyview Regent Suite.

“An indulgent, restorative night’s sleep is at the heart of the Regent experience and with Seven Seas Prestige, we are setting a new benchmark for ultra-luxury travel,” said Wesley D’Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our partnership with Flou has resulted in unrivaled relaxation that will allow our guests to awaken completely rejuvenated before exploring the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”

The two-story Skyview Regent Suite will feature a custom bed created by Flou. The 8,794-square-foot suite includes a nearly 7-foot-by-7-foot mattress made with more than 10,000 micropocket springs and six temperature-regulating layers designed to adapt to each guest’s sleeping position.

The bed also features full-grain leather, wood finishes, and antibacterial silver thread, while suite guests will have access to a curated pillow and linen menu.

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“Reflecting our shared philosophies, this partnership unites our deep understanding of the culture of sleep with Regent’s commitment to creating an escape defined by space, serenity and sophistication,” said Cristiana Messina, Board Member, Flou. “When creating the sleep system for the Skyview Regent Suite, we let the sea inspire us, the concept was to make the guest feel as if they were being embraced by the sea, surrounded and supported at every point of their body during rest.”

Guests staying in Seven Seas Suites through Signature Suites will also have access to Flou’s Leonardo Sleep System, which combines a bed base, mattress, top mattress, and pillow designed for support, airflow, and comfort.

“At Flou, we believe true luxury begins with rest. Each Leonardo Sleep System are made with precision, blending Italian heritage with innovation to ensure guests encounter the purest form of wellbeing at sea,” said Messina.

Seven Seas Prestige will be 40 percent larger than previous Regent ships while carrying only 10 percent more guests. The ship will introduce new suite categories, dining venues, bars, and lounges when it launches in 2026.

For more information, visit the Regent Seven Seas Cruises.