Windstar’s Star Seeker Launches First Alaska Season

Windstar Cruises has opened bookings for its 2028 Alaska cruises aboard Star Seeker.

“Alaska is a place that rewards a more thoughtful way of traveling,” says Tom Schofield, captain of Star Seeker. “Star Seeker allows access deep into fjords, close to glaciers, and into smaller communities along the way. There’s a sense of discovery here that stays with you, and I’m proud to share it during our inaugural season.”

The 2028 Alaska season includes 27 departures across six itineraries sailing from May through August. The program features seven-day cruises, 10- to 12-day voyages, Denali Cruise Tours, and extended Star Collector sailings. Several itineraries depart and return from Juneau.

Windstar’s small ships sail through narrow fjords, including Endicott Arm, and visit smaller ports such as Wrangell. Guests can also join guided kayak and Zodiac excursions led by onboard Expedition Guides.

The cruise line’s Denali Cruise Tours include extended time in Alaska’s interior and visits to Denali National Park.

The 2028 Alaska season features six itineraries ranging from seven to 33 days:

Scenic Alaska: A seven-day sailing between Vancouver and Juneau, visiting Sitka, Wrangell, Ketchikan, and Dawes Glacier in Endicott Arm.

Alaskan Splendors: A 10- or 11-day voyage between Vancouver and Seward with stops in Misty Fjords, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, and Kenai Fjords National Park.

Alaskan Explorations & Denali Cruise Tour: Combines a 10- to 12-night cruise with four days inland, including Denali, Fairbanks, and rail journeys through Alaska’s interior.

Alaskan Coastal Adventures & Denali Discovery Cruise Tours: An 11-day cruise tour between Vancouver and Juneau paired with inland visits to Talkeetna, Denali, and Fairbanks.

Star Collector: Alaska Discovery & Pacific Crossing: A 24-day sailing between Vancouver and Tokyo, combining Alaska cruising with a Pacific crossing.

Star Collector: Alaska Adventures & Wonders of Japan: A 33-day voyage between Vancouver and Tokyo or Osaka, combining Alaska itineraries with ports in Japan.

Guests who book by June 30, 2026, can access Windstar’s Early Booking Offer with preferred sailing dates, stateroom selection, and lower fares. Travelers who pay in full at booking receive an additional 5% discount.

Windstar will also operate Alaska sailings in 2026 and 2027.

For more information, visit Windstar Cruises.