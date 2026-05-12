Explora III Launches 2026 Northern Europe Sailings

EXPLORA III will begin its maiden voyages on August 3, sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon before continuing through Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Canadian Maritimes, and New England.

The season includes voyages through the Norwegian fjords and Icelandic fjords, along with longer stays and overnight calls in ports such as Stockholm, Reykjavik, and Quebec City. Guests will also visit new destinations for the brand including Bergen, Flåm, Riga, and Tallinn, with no repeated itineraries throughout the season.

“This sailing season is a uniquely rich moment in time where multiple dimensions of luxury travel come together,” said Anna Nash. “From witnessing the cinematic beauty of a solar eclipse alongside world-class luminaries who bring science and adventure to life, to the profound serenity found in a more soulful navigation of the North, every element has been aligned to create a deeper connection with the world around us.”

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EXPLORA III’s summer 2026 season will also include destination experiences across Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, and New England, with activities ranging from fjord cruises and glacier viewpoints in Norway to kayaking and hiking in Canada.

The season will feature a solar eclipse voyage on August 12, with appearances by science presenter Huw James and astronaut Helen Sharman. Environmental advocate Lewis Pugh will also sail aboard select voyages in Norway.

EXPLORA III will be the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet and will feature new onboard additions, including a Rolex boutique, luxury retail offerings from Cartier, Piaget, and Chopard, The Cellar wine venue, and The Chef’s Table dining experience.

Guests booking select summer 2026 voyages before May 26, 2026, can receive savings of up to EUR 2,000 per suite.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!