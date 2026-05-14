MSC Seashore Debuts New Grab-and-Go Food Options

MSC Cruises has added new dining options aboard MSC Seashore following the ship’s recent dry dock ahead of Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral.

Bernhard Stacher, Senior Vice President of Shipboard Hospitality Operations at MSC Cruises, said: “We are proud to offer our guests a variety of dining options, from elegant main restaurants to international dining concepts and convenient buffet experiences, with MSC Cruises catering to every taste through unique gastronomic experiences. The introduction of these new grab-and-go options aboard MSC Seashore reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience and providing greater convenience and flexibility while guests enjoy the Caribbean sun.”

The updates include two complimentary grab-and-go venues: The Chicken Man and Red Cactus BBQ & Ribs.

The Chicken Man, located on the main pool deck on deck 18, serves chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and dipping sauces with walk-up service and shaded seating.

Red Cactus BBQ & Ribs, located near the aft infinity pool on deck 8, serves breakfast and lunch. Breakfast options include barbecue burritos, pulled pork hash, eggs, grits, and biscuits. Lunch offerings include pulled pork, barbecue chicken, beef brisket, pork ribs, and more. Desserts include banana pudding and cookie pecan butter pie.

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Guests sailing aboard MSC Seashore can also choose from five specialty restaurants, including Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Hola! Tacos and Cantina, Kaito Sushi Bar, Kaito Teppanyaki, and Ocean Cay Restaurant. The ship also features 18 bars and lounges across the vessel.

This summer, MSC Seashore is sailing 3-, 4-, and 7-night cruises from Port Canaveral.

Three- and four-night Bahamas itineraries visit Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, with select four-night sailings including an overnight stay at Ocean Cay.

Seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Seashore? Let us know in the comments!