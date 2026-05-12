Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Debuts Ginori Terrace

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has launched a collaboration with Ginori 1735, introducing the Ginori Terrace aboard Evrima.

Debuting in the Mediterranean, the concept spans three outdoor spaces aboard Evrima and features Ginori 1735’s Il Viaggio di Nettuno porcelain collection, custom décor and textiles, and signature cocktails inspired by Italian design.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection continues to evolve how luxury is experienced at sea through thoughtful service, craftsmanship, and a spirit of innovation,” said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Ginori 1735’s heritage and approach to elevating everyday rituals make it a natural partner as we continue to reimagine the guest experience. Ginori Terrace brings this vision to life on board Evrima, where craftsmanship, color, and design enhance each moment of the voyage, and beauty becomes part of the everyday journey.”

The concept extends across three outdoor spaces aboard Evrima, including the Pool House, Mistral, and the Marina. Each area features a distinct Ginori 1735 color palette, custom décor, and pieces from the Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection by artist Luke Edward Hall

“We are pleased to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on a project that embodies our shared commitment to excellence in hospitality. At Ginori 1735, we view luxury hospitality as a natural extension of our craftsmanship, where design enhances the experience of travel and gathering. Il Viaggio di Nettuno expresses this vision, bringing a narrative inspired by the sea and discovery into a refined onboard setting,” said Mehdi Benabadji, Chief Executive Officer of Ginori 1735.

The collaboration also includes a limited-time cocktail menu inspired by Ginori 1735’s Italian heritage. Select pieces from the Il Viaggio di Nettuno collection will be available for purchase at The Boutique, with shipping available for guests in the United States.

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