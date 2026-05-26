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From Joie de Vivre to Turkish Delight

by Theresa Russell
by Theresa Russell

Arriving in port a few days before a cruise departure is a typical recommendation, but when Paris is the embarkation point, the call for pre-cruise exploration sings strong. Who doesn’t know Paris and its art, fragrance, and ambience? No matter your original intention to recover from jet lag, Paris is the cat that wakes you every morning convincing you that there is more to life than sleeping.

After visiting museums, cafés, and parks, your invitation to board Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre lures you to the banks of the Seine. SS Joie de Vivre was purpose-built to complement the area where she sails. Full of artwork, even an original Picasso, the boat strongly suggests that you are staying in a floating Paris boutique hotel. 

Floriferous yet elegant décor illustrates the boutique-hotel feel of Uniworld. The public spaces on Joie de Vivre bear popular names related to Paris. Although the destinations are key, the boat does feel like a soothing return, always ready to welcome your arrival from your excursion. Giverny, Rouen, and the Normandy Beaches transport guests through history. Opulent Versailles may outshine the décor of the Joie de Vivre, but never mutes its spirit. 

Onto the Train

Uniworld tempts guests to discover more of Europe with the possibility of combining a rail journey with certain sailings. From the soothing legato of the boat to the chugging and swaying of Golden Eagle’s Danube Express, guests transfer seamlessly in Paris for the multi-country course onward in the direction of Istanbul.

The Danube Express welcomes a small….

By  Theresa Russell

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This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Portrait photo of contributing writer, Theresa Russell

Theresa Russell has explored Alaska by land and sea, making it a point to try out the local brew wherever her destination. Professionally, her work appears in books, magazines, newspapers, and online. She is the editor of Tripwich, an online magazine with an emphasis on fun. She never turns down an opportunity to cruise or visit Alaska.

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