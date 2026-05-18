Explora Journeys has opened bookings for its Summer 2028 Journeys Collection, including the debut of EXPLORA VI in August 2028, completing the brand’s six-ship fleet.

The collection includes itineraries to 178 destinations across 27 countries.

Summer 2028 sailings feature the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Alaska, and the North American East Coast during fall foliage season. Itineraries include overnight stays in New York City, Reykjavík, and Istanbul, along with first-time visits to Korčula and the Faroe Islands. Many sailings also include late departures.

“This new Journeys Collection is a true celebration of all that Explora Journeys stands for, fulfilling our long-held vision of six ships sailing the world’s oceans by 2028,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “By opening sales today, we are inviting our guests to secure their place in what will be a landmark year. The completion of our fleet allows us to offer even greater geographic breadth and deeper immersion into each region, providing our guests with an unparalleled choice of transformative ocean Journeys and an even richer expression of the Ocean State of Mind.”

Summer 2028 Overview

From April through October, EXPLORA I will visit 25 destinations across six countries in the Mediterranean, including the Aegean, Adriatic, and Turkish Coast. Sailings include late departures from Mykonos and overnight stays in Istanbul.

From April through October, EXPLORA II will sail the Western Mediterranean, North Africa, Iberia, and the Atlantic coast, visiting 36 destinations. Highlights include an overnight stay in Lisbon and late departures from Ibiza, Capri, and Casablanca.

From May through September, EXPLORA III will sail Alaska itineraries across 20 destinations in the U.S. and Canada, including the Inside Passage, Gulf of Alaska, and Hubbard Glacier. Ports include Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell, and Klawock.

From May through October, EXPLORA IV will visit 51 destinations across 15 countries in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea. The season includes overnight stays in Amsterdam and Stockholm, plus maiden calls to Runavík and Djúpivogur.

Between May and September, EXPLORA V will sail the Baltic Sea, Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Greenland, and the North American East Coast during fall foliage season. Itineraries include overnight stays in New York City and Quebec City, with late departures from Halifax and Boston.

From August through November 2028, EXPLORA VI will operate 13 Mediterranean sailings beginning with its maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona. Itineraries include Sicily, Sardinia, the French Riviera, and the Adriatic, with calls to Trogir, Dubrovnik, and the Bay of Kotor.

RELATED: Explora III Launches 2026 Northern Europe Sailings

To mark the launch of the Summer 2028 Journeys Collection, Explora Journeys is continuing its Early Booking Benefit with preferred rates and early suite access for EXPLORA VI sailings.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!