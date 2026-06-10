Four Seasons II Revealed

Following the launch of Four Seasons I in March 2026, Four Seasons Yachts will add Four Seasons II to its fleet! The vessel will introduce Yacht Residential Suites, a new accommodation category for the brand.

“Following an exceptional launch for this new venture, we are thoughtfully expanding our fleet in a way that continues to elevate the experience,” says Ben Trodd, CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. “Four Seasons II builds on this foundation, introducing new offerings on the water while deepening personalization and expanding access through the introduction of residential-scale suites…”

Yacht Residential Suites

Four Seasons II will feature 79 suites, including a new collection of Yacht Residential Suites, and a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio. Guests will also have access to multiple dining venues, wellness facilities, and curated itineraries.

Launching in 2028, the Yacht Residential Suites will offer two- to four-bedroom accommodations on the yacht’s upper decks. Designed for families, groups, and longer voyages, the suites feature separate living and dining areas, private terraces, and dedicated concierge service.

Select suites will also include private splash pools, outdoor showers, and additional wellness amenities. Bookings for the inaugural season are now open.

“Four Seasons has always been defined by the quality of experience we create and the genuine care with which we deliver it,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. “Our first vessel has shown how naturally this extends to sea. With Four Seasons II, we will continue to build on that foundation, creating experiences that feel deeply personal, thoughtfully designed, and unmistakably Four Seasons.”

Will you be sailing aboard Four Seasons II? Let us know in the comments!