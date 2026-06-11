Cruising the Venice of America

I can’t believe I didn’t know that Fort Lauderdale is known as the “Venice of America,” or that it has more than 165 miles of inland waterways within the city limits. I’ve cruised numerous times from Port Everglades, flying in the day before, lodging overnight, and grabbing quick meals in restaurants full of cruisers. What if you could have a different experience? Let the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi whisk you away to explore this beautiful city from the water.

What You’ll Find Along the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi Route:

Waterfront Lodging: Skip chaotic city traffic entirely. I stayed at the Hilton Marina Fort Lauderdale, which is so close to Port Everglades that you can see the cruise ships. The brand new Omni Fort Lauderdale shares the same water taxi stop, and there are plenty of other hotels nearby.

Dock-and-Dine Restaurants: No spending time finding parking downtown. Water taxis pull right up to the seawall and Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale. It’s just a short stroll to Las Olas Boulevard with its shops and restaurants. I dined at Ukiah, where I had a fantastic meal.

Crew-Led Guided Tours: Deckhands double as local guides, each bringing their own spin to the tour. They point out the sights while sharing the tales and gossip about the area in their own words.

Easy Shopping: The route drops you directly at shopping destinations like the Galleria and tree-lined Las Olas Boulevard, or, you can do as I did and hop off at the beach to browse souvenir shops.

The route drops you directly at shopping destinations like the Galleria and tree-lined Las Olas Boulevard, or, you can do as I did and hop off at the beach to browse souvenir shops. Porthole Tip: Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi offers discounts at 80-plus partners across 30-plus stops. Save on dining, shopping and attractions. Just show your water-taxi pass.

Fort Lauderdale: The Venice of the Americas

From the water, It’s easy to see why Fort Lauderdale earns its nickname. The Intracoastal Waterway, the New River and a series of residential canals span 165 miles within the city and more than 300 miles throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale. These miles of inland waterways allow residents to use boats as an alternative mode of transportation, and you’ll find places to dock at restaurants, parks, and many locations downtown. If your Florida visit won’t be complete without a Venetian gondola ride, check out Las Olas Gondola Rides. The gondola is authentic but modified with a small engine. Visit Fort Lauderdale offers a variety of information on other boat tours in the area.

Why Cruisers Love the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

Flying in a day early or killing time before a late flight home, the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi is a lifesaver. The hop-on, hop-off service from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m is convenient and spans three routes: The Fort Lauderdale Tour, The Pompano Beach Tour, and the Hollywood Tour. If you’re here for a cruise, stick to the Fort Lauderdale Tour, a loop which includes 11 stops and takes three hours to complete.

Porthole Tip: If your flight out of FLL isn’t until the afternoon, don’t sit at the airport. Drop your bags at the water taxi’s main office for a small fee, walk a few blocks to the F4 stop (Hilton Marina), and go enjoy the city. Boats swing by every 35 to 45 minutes, and stop ambassadors like Bobby are always waiting on the docks to tell you exactly what to see.

Exploring the “Venice of America”

Navigating the waterways is surprisingly easy. All stops are clearly marked with large yellow signs. If a dock is tricky to find, the company puts out extra signs with big red arrows so you never feel lost. Mapping out a day of beach-hopping, downtown exploring, and waterfront dining is completely stress-free. I find a day on the water to be the perfect way to start my vacation a day early.

Porthole Tip: You can track water taxis on the route with an app or from : You can track water taxis on the route with an app or from WaterTaxi.com

My Favorite Water Taxi Stops

Riverwalk

Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale provides easy access to downtown and Las Olas Boulevard. I loved that in the midst of all the skyscrapers is the lovely, historic Stranahan House . The best part is that with your water taxi ticket, you get a $2 discount.

Las Olas Beach

Skipping the nightmare of beach parking is worth the ticket price alone. The F7 stop drops you two short blocks from the sand. Exiting the boat, I met Bobby, the stop ambassador, who didn’t just point me in the right direction but also gave me the inside scoop on the best shops to grab a couple of T-shirts.

15th Street Fisheries

For a classic local experience that has stood the test of time, hop off at the Lauderdale Marina for 15th Street Fisheries. This seafood landmark has been a community favorite for over 50 years. While the upscale restaurant requires reservations, Fisheries Dockside is first-come, first-served. The seafood is incredibly fresh; make sure to save room for a slice of their authentic Key lime pie.

Porthole Tip: Ask your server for shrimp (fee) and head down to the dock to hand-feed the massive tarpon just floating in the water. Such an absolute blast!

Sunset Cruise on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi company offers dedicated sunset cruises, but savvy cruisers know that if you time it right, you can enjoy the same sunset on the regular water-taxi route. With many restaurants along the route, date-night planning is a breeze.

Next time you’re in Fort Lauderdale for a cruise, plan to explore the “Venice of America” by water taxi. It will change your perspective.