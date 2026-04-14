48 Hours in Brisbane: A Reimagined River City

Before we boarded our charter flight to join Swan Hellenic’s voyage through the remote Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, we found ourselves immersed in the easy sophistication of Brisbane. Australia’s river city has an understated elegance, blending culture, cuisine, and outdoor living … and, for two days, offered us the perfect prelude to an adventure at sea.

Day One: Urban Culture & Riverside Living

We began along the sweeping curves of the Brisbane River, where morning light danced across the water and locals eased into the day. A stroll through South Bank Parklands set an idyllic tone: bougainvillea-draped walkways, striking public art, and the unexpected delight of Streets Beach, an enormous man-made lagoon framed by the city skyline.

From here, Brisbane’s cultural heart revealed itself at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), one of the country’s most compelling artistic precincts. It’s the sort of place where time quietly slips away, where a brief visit can stretch into something far more indulgent.

Crossing the Victoria Bridge, we emerged directly into the lively flow of Queen Street Mall, a pedestrian thoroughfare where heritage façades framed contemporary shops and cafés. When we were ready for a pause, the complimentary City Loop bus gave us a relaxed way to continue the journey, delivering us to the architectural icon that is the Story Bridge.

Beneath its steel span, Howard Smith Wharves offered a quintessentially Brisbane experience: waterfront dining, relaxed but polished. For those inclined toward a more active perspective, the Story Bridge Adventure Climb promises sweeping panoramas stretching across the city and out toward Moreton Bay.

But as the afternoon softened, we returned to South Bank via the CityCat ferry, arguably the most scenic commute in the city. At just 50 cents, it’s both a practical transfer and a leisurely river cruise, gliding past glass towers, Queenslander homes, and lush riverbanks.

By evening, Brisbane settled into a kind of alfresco celebration. Along the South Bank promenade, the city’s culinary confidence took center stage with fresh local seafood, Queensland produce, and crisp Australian whites served in relaxed settings that range from trendy to refined. It’s a scene that felt effortlessly stylish without ever tipping into pretense.

Day Two: Nature, Wildlife & Elevated Perspectives

The following morning shifted the lens outward, toward Australia’s natural heritage. Set along the river’s leafy edge, Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary gave us a serene and intimate encounter with the country’s most iconic wildlife.

As the world’s oldest and largest koala sanctuary, it moved at a slower pace. Hand-feeding kangaroos in open paddocks, observing dozens of cuddly koalas in quiet repose, and wandering beneath eucalyptus canopies made the sounds of the city feel pleasantly distant.

Returning to the city, Brisbane once again shifted tone, this time toward style and design. James Street made the city seem curated: a polished stretch of boutiques and bistros that invited lingering rather than rushing. It made a great final taste of urban sophistication before the journey turned decisively toward the expedition cruise ahead.

From River City to Remote Horizons

In many ways, all of Brisbane served as the perfect counterpoint to the wilderness journey that followed. It was easy to be there, and its relaxed elegance provided a moment to recalibrate, to slow down, to observe, and to anticipate.

Because soon enough, the skyline would give way to open sea. The river flowed into the vastness of the South Pacific, and Swan Hellenic’s expedition began, carrying us on a personal voyage far beyond the edges of the map.