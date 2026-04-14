AmaWaterways to Operate 50+ Ships by 2032

AmaWaterways plans to expand its fleet to more than 50 ships by 2032, adding 15 new vessels in Europe alongside new ships in Africa and Asia, representing more than 60% capacity growth beyond Europe.

The company currently operates 31 ships, with three additional vessels scheduled for 2027 on the Rhine, Danube, and Mekong rivers. In Europe, AmaWaterways will add seven ships, including one in Portugal, while its expansion in Africa includes one ship on the Chobe River and two on the Nile, beginning in 2026.

“Our expansion reflects strong demand across both our established and emerging markets,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways. “River cruising is on a clear growth trajectory, and we are investing with purpose, expanding our global footprint while continuing to elevate the experience for our guests and our travel partners.”

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AmaWaterways will introduce new ships annually across key regions, including:

AmaNubia: launching September 2026 on the Nile with 38 Egyptian-inspired staterooms

AmaRudi: debuting in 2027 on the Danube, accommodating 196 guests

AmaMaya: launching in 2027 on the Mekong with 60 staterooms inspired by Indochine heritage

AmaFiora: debuting in 2027 on the Rhine with 76 staterooms

AmaClara: launching in 2028 on the Rhône

AmaGaia: debuting in 2028 on the Douro, joining AmaVida, AmaDouro, and AmaSintra

AmaCleo: launching in 2028 on the Nile, further expanding the company’s Egypt presence

Additional growth in Africa includes plans for a second ship on the Chobe River.

AmaWaterways continues to position itself as a leader in the river cruise space, offering spacious accommodations, all onboard meals with specialty dining, wine and beer with meals, Wi-Fi, guided shore excursions, and personalized service.

Recent enhancements include an expanded wine program with more than 30 selections, new Italian lunch offerings, signature dinners, and an all-day dining concept.

Pre- and post-cruise land packages feature four- and five-star hotel stays, guided tours, seamless transfers, and dedicated Cruise Managers to ensure a smooth experience.

Will you be sailing with AmaWaterways? Let us know in the comments!