Porthole Party 2026 Draws Largest Crowd Ever

The 2026 Annual Porthole Party didn’t just live up to the hype… it raised the bar once again.

This year delivered our biggest attendance ever, as the cruise industry’s most influential leaders filled M2 Miami Beach during Seatrade Cruise Global for a night that demonstrated why this event is nothing short of legendary.

For two decades, this has been the party everyone in cruising looks forward to. This time, the energy was electric. The room was packed with key players from across the industry, making connections and having the night of their lives.

As Bill Panoff put it: “The excitement of the Porthole Party this year was unreal… people were lining up. It’s Porthole’s 30th anniversary, and our party really has grown with us, so it’s now the main social event at Seatrade, which is the main event of cruising.

“I also want to personally thank all of our sponsors who supported the party. Without you, there is no Porthole Party. And a very special thank you to RWS Global, our title sponsor, for helping make this unforgettable night possible.”

From nonstop entertainment to meaningful moments of merrymaking, this year’s Porthole Party was a real celebration of innovation, relationships, and the momentum driving our industry forward.

And as the night came to a close, one thing was certain: As one party ends, the next one is just getting started. The countdown to 2027’s Porthole Party has officially begun – see you there!