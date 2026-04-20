Star Princess Completes First Panama Canal Transit

Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Star Princess, completed its first Panama Canal transit over the weekend, with guests onboard viewing the lock system and surrounding scenery.

“A Panama Canal transit is a true “must-do” journey for travelers around the world, and it’s especially meaningful when one of our newest ships makes this iconic passage for the very first time,” said Gennaro Arma. “We’re honored to make this crossing in partnership with the Panama Canal Authority.”

Guests aboard Star Princess had access to expert commentary, presentations on the canal’s history, and viewing areas throughout the transit.

Princess Cruises began regular Panama Canal sailings in 1967 and continues to operate itineraries in the region. The 2026–2027 season includes six ships, 31 departures, and nine itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Vancouver, with transits through both the historic and new locks.

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Star Princess is a 177,800-ton Sphere Class ship with capacity for 4,300 guests and features updated dining, entertainment, and accommodations.

More information is available through a travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS, or at princess.com.