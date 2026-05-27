EXPLORA III Unveils New Culinary & Wine Experiences

EXPLORA III will launch on August 3 with new culinary concepts, expanded wine experiences and curated lifestyle programming designed to elevate the onboard experience.

The ship expands on the dining and beverage program introduced aboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II with new restaurants, updated wine offerings and additional food-and-beverage experiences.

“This expansion of our culinary offering underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering truly world-class food and wine experiences at sea,” said Alban Gjoka, Senior VP Food & Beverage of Explora Journeys. “From the highly personalised menu at The Chef’s Table to the depth and discovery offered through The Cellar, we have created concepts that go beyond expectation and set a new standard.”

The Cellar by Explora Journeys will feature nearly 350 wine labels from both established and emerging wine regions. The collection includes wines from producers such as Pétrus, Château Le Pin, Harlan Estate and Screaming Eagle, alongside selections from Lebanon, England, Hungary, Romania, Japan and China. About one-third of the collection comes from New World wine regions.

The venue will also serve caviar, lobster, cheeses, chocolate truffles and cured meats sliced tableside on a traditional Berkel machine. In addition, EXPLORA III will offer three limited-production wines from Il Palagio, owned by Sting and Trudie Styler. Only 100 signed bottles of each label will be available onboard.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Explora II Opens Mediterranean Journey Reservations

The ship will also introduce The Chef’s Table by Explora Journeys, a private dining concept where guests can customize menus and pairings with the culinary team for celebrations, special occasions or personalized dining experiences.

Shore Club on 11 at The Conservatory, located next to the Conservatory Pool, will offer Mediterranean-inspired dishes including salads, grilled items, crêpes, gelato and wellness-focused options, along with cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks.

EXPLORA III will also introduce updates across several dining venues that will later roll out fleetwide. Anthology will debut a new Italian-focused menu, while Crema Café will add new café-style beverages. The in-suite dining program will also receive an updated menu.

The onboard retail offering will include boutiques from luxury brands such as Cartier, Piaget and Chopard, which will make its first appearance aboard an Explora Journeys ship. Rolex will also return with a dedicated onboard boutique concept first introduced aboard EXPLORA I.

EXPLORA III is the latest ship in the growing Explora Journeys fleet as the luxury brand continues expanding its onboard dining, beverage and retail experiences.

Will you be sailing aboard EXPLORA III? Let us know in the comments!