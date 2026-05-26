Seven Seas Voyager Debuts After Major Luxury Refurbishment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newly refurbished Seven Seas Voyager has returned to service after a multi-million-dollar renovation completed in Marseille, France.

The ship set sail on May 21, 2026, following a 25-day dry dock that introduced redesigned suites, refreshed public spaces, updated dining venues, and the new Epicurean Enrichment Studio.

“The transformation of Seven Seas Voyager marks another exciting milestone for Regent, as we further elevate the standard of all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising across the fleet,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “From enhanced dining venues and immersive new culinary experiences to beautifully redesigned suites, every element of the refurbishment has been carefully considered to enrich the guest experience while preserving the warmth and elegance our guests know and love about Seven Seas Voyager.”

All suites aboard Seven Seas Voyager were updated with new furnishings, lighting, carpets, hardware, and décor. The Signature, Grand, Voyager, and Seven Seas Suites also received redesigned bathrooms with new bathtubs and separate showers.

Several public spaces were refreshed, including the Pool Grill, which now features a new pizzeria. Updates were also made to the Atrium, Prime 7, Chartreuse, and the library. Coffee Connection was relocated to Deck 5, and new carpeting was added throughout the ship.

The refurbishment also added the Epicurean Enrichment Studio, which will launch on June 28, 2026, with destination-focused cooking classes and demonstrations.

Seven Seas Voyager is currently sailing a 12-night Eastern Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona to Athens before continuing Mediterranean and Northern Europe itineraries this summer.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Voyager? Let us know in the comments!