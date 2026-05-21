Explora Journeys has opened reservations for “A Serene Mediterranean,” EXPLORA II’s Winter 2026-2027 Journeys Collection, along with select additional sailings.

Sailing from November 2026 through March 2027, the collection includes new curated destination experiences, shorter 4-to-9-night itineraries and a President’s Journey hosted by Explora Journeys President Anna Nash onboard EXPLORA II from December 9-15, 2026.

“The Mediterranean reveals an entirely different character as summer’s intensity wanes, offering a beauty that invites a Journey slowly unfolding and deeply experienced,” said Anna Nash. “I am looking forward to being onboard EXPLORA II this December to share this contemplative season with our guests and to savour this more personal way to explore.”

The President’s Journey, “A Journey of Atlantic Light & Volcanic Shores,” will sail from Barcelona to Lisbon and feature onboard events and curated experiences hosted by Nash.

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The shorter itineraries are designed for guests seeking flexible Mediterranean escapes and feature destinations including Santorini, Sicily, Tunisia, Casablanca, Málaga, Madeira, Patmos, La Gomera, and Siracusa.

New curated destination experiences across the Mediterranean include private access to the Picasso Museum in Málaga, ceramic workshops in Lisbon, culinary experiences in Palermo and Tangier, and wine-focused excursions near Naples and Livorno.

Reservations are now open. Guests can also take advantage of the “An Invitation to Explora” offer, which includes up to 35% savings through May 26.