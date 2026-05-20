Seabourn Encore Debuts Alaska Culinary Program

Seabourn has launched a new Alaska-focused culinary program aboard Seabourn Encore for its 2026 Alaska season, featuring regional dishes, local ingredients, and destination-inspired food and beverage experiences throughout each voyage.

“Seabourn Encore’s Alaska season gave us the opportunity to bring the destination into focus in a more intentional way,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “From the first evening on board through the final days of the voyage, the culinary program is designed to reflect where guests are and deepen their connection to the experience.”

The program includes dining experiences in The Restaurant and The Colonnade featuring regional seafood and local ingredients throughout each voyage.

Highlights include:

Surf & Sear Sailaway: First-night buffet with seafood and steak, including scallops and Alaskan crab.

Alaskan Seafood Boil: Three-course dinner with king crab, salmon, mussels, shrimp, and scallops.

Fisherman’s Table: Shared dining experience featuring salmon and halibut during scenic cruising days.

Midnight Sun Dinner: Dinner menu with black cod, king crab salad, and Baked Alaska. Menus feature artwork by Crystal Worl.

Alaskan Earth & Ocean: Alaska version of Seabourn’s Earth & Ocean menu served twice per voyage.

Alaskan Brunch: Brunch menu with smoked salmon, crab Benedict, and mushroom omelets.

Alaskan Fish & Chips: Lunch featuring locally sourced fish, seafood chowder, and local beers.

The beverage program includes Alaska-inspired cocktails and local beers, including Glacier & Fir, Denali Bramble, and Inside Passage Punch.

Seabourn Encore began its 2026 Alaska season on May 14, 2026, sailing seven- to 14-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau through September. Itineraries include ports such as Juneau and Ketchikan, along with smaller destinations including Alert Bay and the Inian Islands. All voyages include glacier viewing, with select itineraries visiting Glacier Bay National Park.

Each sailing includes an Expedition Team of naturalists, historians, and wilderness experts. Optional Ventures by Seabourn excursions include Zodiac tours, kayaking, and hiking. Guests also receive a complimentary Helly Hansen PolarShield Parka.

For more information, visit Seabourn.