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I Finally Tried SeaDream I… and Now I Get the Hype…

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

I’ve cruised on some incredible ships around the world… but there was something about SeaDream I that completely caught me off guard. The service felt personal, the food was next-level, and the entire experience felt more like being aboard a private yacht than a traditional cruise ship.

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Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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