Great Lakes Cruising Is a Hidden Gem

I’ll be honest. When I first heard “Great Lakes cruise,” I wasn’t sold. But last week, I boarded a Victory Cruise Lines ship for the first time, and I’m still talking about it.

I’ve spent my career in the cruise industry, so I thought I’d seen it all. This was different. The Great Lakes region completely surprised me with its stunning landscapes, fascinating ports across the U.S. and Canada, and destinations I never expected to discover. There’s a beauty there that doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

What makes Victory Cruise Lines particularly special is that its two ships, Victory I and Victory II, were purpose-built for Great Lakes cruising. These aren’t vessels repurposed from other routes. They were specifically designed to navigate these waters and bring guests closer to the region in a way larger ocean-going ships simply can’t. That intentionality comes through in every aspect of the experience.

The ships are intimate and exceptionally well run. The crew was outstanding, the food was excellent, and the entire experience felt personal in a way larger ships can’t replicate.

Our sailing departed from Toronto, and I’d strongly recommend arriving a few days early to explore the city before boarding. Toronto is vibrant, diverse, and truly world-class. It’s the perfect way to ease into the journey.

My personal highlight of the itinerary was Mackinac Island, a destination that feels like it exists outside of time. Cars aren’t permitted on the island, only horse-drawn carriages and bicycles. It’s charming, peaceful, and completely unique. One of those places that stays with you long after you’ve sailed away.

What really stood out, though, was spending time onboard with the owner, John Waggoner. His passion for the brand and belief in the future of Great Lakes cruising is infectious. You can feel it in every detail of the operation. When leadership cares that much, it shows.

If you think getting there might require too much travel, don’t let that stop you. The journey to board is absolutely worth it, and once you’re on the water, you’ll understand why.

Great Lakes cruising is a hidden gem. Go find it.