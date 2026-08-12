Sunshine is Healthy

An exciting new book is providing a proverbial ray of sunshine to people who love the outdoors but fear skin cancer.

In In Defense of Sunlight, science writer Rowan Jacobsen states that rather than avoiding exposure to the sun, we should welcome it.

Although excessive sun time does increase melanoma risk, it’s far healthier to spend time in the sun than to abstain. Sun deprivation is linked to heart disease, stroke, cancer, and other deadly illnesses. A 20-year study of 40,000 women found that sun-avoiders were twice as likely to die — from any cause — as regular sun bathers.

Jacobsen’s book will be released later this summer.

By Alex Darlington

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