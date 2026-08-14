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Cruising Into the Eclipse: The 2026 Solar Eclipse at Sea

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

On August 12, 2026, cruise ships offered guests a unique way to experience the total solar eclipse, with ships positioned along the eclipse’s path from Greenland and Iceland to Spain. Here’s a look at some of the cruise lines that sailed for the event.

Quark Expeditions

Photo: Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine and Ocean Explorer gave travelers two minutes and 15 seconds of a full eclipse from Harefjord in Scoresbysund, Greenland, near the eclipse’s center line.

Cunard

Photo: Cunard

Cunard’s Queen Anne gave guests views of the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse from northwestern Spain during a seven-night roundtrip voyage from Southampton.

Scenic Cruises

Photo: Tino Raimondi

Scenic Eclipse gave guests views of the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse from East Greenland during its 15-day Wonders of the High Arctic: Greenland & Iceland voyage from Oslo to Reykjavik.

Holland America Line

Photo: Holland America Line

Holland America Line guests aboard Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam, and Zuiderdam watched the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse, with Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam positioned off Iceland and Oosterdam off Spain.

Carnival Cruise Line

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line


Carnival Cruise Line’s first solar eclipse cruise aboard Carnival Legend gave guests views of the August 12, 2026, total solar eclipse from the path of totality during an 11-day Carnival Journeys voyage from Dover.

The next opportunities to experience an eclipse from a cruise ship are already on the horizon. In 2027, cruise lines including Carnival and Cunard will once again position ships for eclipse viewing, giving travelers another chance to combine a cruise with a rare celestial event.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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