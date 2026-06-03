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Real Mexico, Meaningfully

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

It’s hard to find a better, more authentic, and locally conscious way to see The Land of the Sun than with Journey Mexico. 

The award-winning luxury travel company is guide-owned and has a special empathy for Mexico, the communities who live here, and for those who want to visit it.

Not content with a one-size-fits-all approach, they specialize in tailor-made tours. 

Travelers coming to experience the history and archaeological wonders of the ancient Mayan culture are offered customized itineraries led by experts in Mexican history.

On the other hand, for visitors who just want to relax in Cancún or other resort cities, Journey Mexico provides high-end accommodations for them too.

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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