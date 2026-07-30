Regent Seven Seas Cruises Updates Explorer Class Ships

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced plans to redesign select accommodations aboard its Explorer Class ships, expanding suites, introducing a new suite category, and reducing guest capacity.

Following scheduled dry docks in 2027 and 2028, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Grandeur will each feature 344 suites, down from 373. The redesign will remove 29 suites from each ship to create larger accommodations.

“Since 1992, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has undertaken a relentless pursuit of perfection. We changed the game with the launch of our Explorer Class ships in 2016, 2020 and 2023, and we are excited to now take these beloved ships to new heights,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “These enhancements reflect our commitment to continually raising the standard in ultra-luxury travel. By reducing suite inventory, expanding accommodations and introducing new suite categories, we are creating an even more spacious experience at sea while strengthening the exceptional service that defines Regent.”

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Accommodation Upgrades

The upgrades also include the addition of the Horizon Penthouse Suite, a new accommodation category that will debut on Seven Seas Prestige before expanding to the Explorer Class ships. The suites range from 616 to 722 square feet and feature balconies, separate living areas, and full bathrooms.

Each ship will also add three new Distinctive Suites ranging from 821 to 918 square feet. Named the Explorer Suite, Splendor Suite, and Grandeur Suite, the accommodations will include a king size Elite Slumber Bed, separate living and dining areas, one and a half bathrooms, private balconies, and butler service.

The upgrades will begin with Seven Seas Splendor during its scheduled dry dock in November 2027, followed by Seven Seas Explorer in April 2028 and Seven Seas Grandeur in October 2028.