Marine Mammal Observer Maria Snell Joins MSC Poesia

MSC Cruises has welcomed marine mammal observer Maria Snell aboard MSC Poesia as part of its partnership with marine conservation organization ORCA.

During the ship’s Alaska season, Snell will conduct research on responsible ship operations in whale habitats, evaluate shore excursions from a conservation perspective, and lead educational lectures and whale-watching experiences for guests.

She will also use a new ORCA research protocol aboard MSC Poesia, collecting data with high-powered binoculars and camera technology. The research aims to support marine conservation while contributing data to the scientific and maritime communities.

“As MSC Cruises continues to grow its presence in Alaska, we are committed to doing so thoughtfully and in partnership with organizations that bring deep expertise and local knowledge,” said Linden Coppell, VP of Sustainability & ESG, MSC Cruises. “Building on our longstanding relationship with ORCA, hosting a dedicated Marine Mammal Observer onboard MSC Poesia creates an important opportunity to better understand the interactions between passenger vessels and marine wildlife, while advancing conservation education for both crew and guests. The insights gained through this collaboration will help inform future training, operational practices and broader industry discussions around responsible marine stewardship. We are delighted to welcome Maria aboard and look forward to learning from her work throughout the season.”

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About Maria Snell

Maria Snell is a UK-based conservationist, trained Marine Mammal Observer, and member of ORCA’s whale-vessel interaction research program. Since joining ORCA in 2022, she has spent three summers in Alaska studying humpback whale behavior and vessel interactions.

Aboard MSC Poesia, Snell will lead guest education programs, share insights into marine mammal conservation, and promote responsible wildlife tourism throughout the Alaska season.

The project builds on MSC Cruises’ partnership with ORCA, which has provided marine wildlife training for ship officers since 2022. At the conclusion of the season, ORCA will publish a scientific report based on Snell’s research.

MSC Cruises launched its first Alaska season in May, with Seattle serving as the line’s newest U.S. homeport. Through September 2026, MSC Poesia will operate seven-night Alaska cruises visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Juneau, along with Victoria, British Columbia. Sailings also include scenic cruising through Endicott Arm and views of Dawes Glacier.